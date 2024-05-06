Watch: MIT Students Chant: “Death To Zionists” & “Destroy Israel”

Pro-Hamas students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge called to murder Zionists and destroy Israel.

“We will sacrifice our blood and souls for you, Palestine!” they chanted. “Free Palestine. Zionists – get out!

MIT student Talia Khan wrote on X: “At MIT, students call for the murder of their peers.”

“When will they be punished? Are we supposed to wait for them to build the gas chambers? Email President Kornbluth and ask her if calling for the death of Jews and Zionists qualifies as harassment!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)