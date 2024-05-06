Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Watch: MIT Students Chant: “Death To Zionists” & “Destroy Israel”


Pro-Hamas students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge called to murder Zionists and destroy Israel.

“We will sacrifice our blood and souls for you, Palestine!” they chanted. “Free Palestine. Zionists – get out!

MIT student Talia Khan wrote on X: “At MIT, students call for the murder of their peers.”

“When will they be punished? Are we supposed to wait for them to build the gas chambers? Email President Kornbluth and ask her if calling for the death of Jews and Zionists qualifies as harassment!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BREAKING: Hamas In Official Response: “We Agreed To Ceasefire Deal”; Israeli Officials Say Proposal Was Changed

NORTHERN ESCALATION: 2 Critically Injured By Explosive Drone, IDF Strikes Hezbollah’s Radwan Force

H’YD: IDF Announces The Death Of 4th Soldier In Kerem Shalom Rocket Attack

IDF Evacuates Gazan Civilians From Parts Of Rafah

“NEVER AGAIN IS NOW!”: Netanyahu Vows to Defend Israel Against Enemies at Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network