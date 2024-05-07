HY”D: Lior Rudaeff Confirmed Killed On October 7, Body Being Held By Hamas In Gaza

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum made a heart-wrenching announcement on Tuesday, revealing that Lior Rudaeff, previously believed to be held captive in Gaza, was actually murdered on October 7. His body was taken from his town, Kibbutz Nir Yitzchak, by Hamas terrorists to the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Forum expressed their deep sorrow and condolences to the Rudaeff family, saying, “The Hostages Families Forum mourns the murder of Lior Rudaeff. May his memory be a blessing. We share in the profound grief of the Rudaeff family… The Families Forum bows its head in sorrow and with a broken heart following the determination that Lior Rudaeff, of blessed memory, was murdered on October 7 and that his body was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas terrorists.”

The Forum pledged continued support to Lior’s family during this difficult time, emphasizing the Israeli government’s moral duty to secure his return for a proper burial. They also demanded the swift return of all living hostages, allowing them to begin their journey towards healing and recovery.

Lior Rudaeff, 61, was a selfless individual who dedicated his life to helping others, the statement said. He volunteered as an ambulance driver for 40 years, always willing to lend a hand. An avid cyclist and fan of Shlomo Artzi, Lior was married to his wife, Yaffa, for 38 years and was a loving father and grandfather.

Lior was preparing for a motorcycle ride to the Ramon Crater on the morning of October 7 when he received an urgent call from the kibbutz emergency squad to defend the community. He joined the battle to protect his home, later sending a message that he had been injured. In a heart-wrenching farewell, he expressed his love to his wife, Yaffa, and their four children before all communication was lost.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)