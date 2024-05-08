MUST WATCH: Hamas Terrorist-Turned-Israeli Spy SHREDS Anti-Israel Journalist In Heated Debate

Former Hamas terrorist-turned-Israeli spy Mosab Hassan Yousef aggressively confront journalist Abby Martin on Tuesday night, tearing into her over her incessant anti-Israel reporting.

The heated exchange began when Martin accused Yousef, son of Hamas co-founder Hassan Yousef, of believing “all Muslims are terrorists.” Yousef retorted, “This is Abby’s desperate attempt to discredit me…I am a man of the field. I fought against Hamas as part of intelligence, legitimate intelligence organization against savage group that were targeting civilians in suicide bombing attacks.”

Yousef continued, “Abby today wants me for some reason to apologize for saving human life because my truth challenges her convenient truth…She’s just a self-appointed, low-grade journalist! How can you be a journalist and you call this a genocide?…None of it is real, including Palestine. It’s only in your head! None of it is existential. Palestine was never born! How can you free it?”

Yousef suggested Martin “had some falafel sandwich…and she really was blown away of the Palestinian experience…You’re not a journalist. You don’t qualify even to be a mother!”

Martin responded, “Usually, a public figure, if they were caught lying about half the things that they said, they would be completely discredited and never allowed air time…You are spewing such ahistorical, anti-Arab bigotry that not even the fringe of Israeli society would agree with.”

Yousef denied being anti-Arab, claiming, “I am not anti-Arab, I’m anti-Islam!” Martin countered, “Okay, then anti-Muslim bigotry, which is frankly appalling considering that there’s a billion people on the planet which would be characterized by you as extremists who need to be used force against.”

The debate further escalated with Yousef accusing Martin of “bringing chaos to the United States” and being “a criminal like them!” Martin shot back, “You can’t be taken seriously and you’re not legitimate because you are literally, you have worked for Israeli intelligence to out your own people.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)