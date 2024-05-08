Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

United Airlines Suspends Flights To Israel Through June 5


United Airlines announced on Wednesday that it will be canceling its daily flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, through June 5.

The airline made the decision after closely monitoring the situation and will continue to assess upcoming flights with the safety of its customers and crew members in mind.

According to the airline’s statement, the cancellation will also affect the second daily Tel Aviv flight, which will be suspended through June 19. This move comes as part of United Airlines’ commitment to ensuring the well-being of its passengers and crew, and the airline will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DOPE: Israel Hating UN Official Duped by Satirical “Chief Rabbi of Gaza” Into Agreeing to Speak at Anti-Israel Event

CRYBABIES: Hunger-Striking Princeton Protestors Moan That Nobody Is Monitoring Their Health [SEE THE VIDEOS]

3 DAYS AFTER 4 SOLDIERS KILLED: Biden Forces Israel To Reopen Kerem Shalom Crossing

US CONFIRMS: Biden Admin Paused Arms Sales To Israel, Hid It From Congress

GROUNDBREAKING: Roshei Yeshiva Unveil New Steps Being Taken to Address Shidduch Crisis

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network