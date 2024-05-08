United Airlines Suspends Flights To Israel Through June 5

United Airlines announced on Wednesday that it will be canceling its daily flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, through June 5.

The airline made the decision after closely monitoring the situation and will continue to assess upcoming flights with the safety of its customers and crew members in mind.

According to the airline’s statement, the cancellation will also affect the second daily Tel Aviv flight, which will be suspended through June 19. This move comes as part of United Airlines’ commitment to ensuring the well-being of its passengers and crew, and the airline will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)