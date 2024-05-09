NETANYAHU RESPONDS: “If Israel Is Forced To Stand Alone, Israel Will Stand Alone”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday re-posted a video on his social media accounts as a response to US President Joe Biden’s comments to CNN on Wednesday evening that he will halt arms shipments to Israel if it launches a full-scale invasion of Rafah.

The video he posted was of the speech he made earlier this week on Yom HaShoah, during which he said: “Eighty years ago during the Holocaust, the Jewish people were totally defenseless against those who sought our destruction. No nation came to our aid. Today we again confront enemies bent on our destruction.”

“I say to the leaders of the world – no amount of pressure, no decision by any international form will stop Israel from defending itself.

“As the prime minister of Israel, the one and only Jewish state, I pledge here today from Jerusalem on this Holocaust Remembrance Day: If Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone. But we know we’re not alone because countless decent people around the world support our just cause. And I say to you: We will defeat our genocidal enemies. Never again is now.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)