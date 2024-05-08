BIDEN TURNS ON ISRAEL: Tells CNN He Is Stopping Weapons Shipments If Israel Invades Rafah

Joe Biden was once an ardent supporter of Israel. But on Wednesday, he joined the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, and Bernie Sanders, as he announced on CNN that he would halt shipments of American weapons to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders a major ground invasion of the city of Rafah in Gaza.

“Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers,” Biden said in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett. He was referring to 2,000-pound bombs that he paused shipments of last week.

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah – they haven’t gone in Rafah yet – if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem,” Biden stated.

While the US will continue to provide defensive weapons to Israel, including for its Iron Dome air defense system, other shipments would end if a major ground invasion of Rafah begins. “We’re going to continue to make sure Israel is secure in terms of Iron Dome and their ability to respond to attacks that came out of the Middle East recently,” Biden said. “But it’s, it’s just wrong. We’re not going to – we’re not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells.”

The US has already paused a shipment of “high-payload munitions” due to Israel’s possible operations in Rafah without what it considers a “credible plan” for the civilians there. The administration is reviewing the potential sale or transfer of other munitions.

Israeli officials have expressed “deep frustration” over the pause in shipments and US media briefings on the decision. Biden’s public linking of American weapons shipments to Israel’s conduct could widen a rift between himself and Netanyahu, with whom he spoke by phone on Monday.

“I’ve made it clear to Bibi and the war cabinet: They’re not going to get our support, if in fact they go on these population centers,” Biden said.

