SIDING WITH THE DEVIL: Chuck “Shomer Yisroel” Schumer Supports Blocking Arms To Israel

Chuck Schumer, the senator from New York who has claimed for decades that he is the most stalwart defender of Israel in Congress, is now supporting Joe Biden’s threat to block weapons transfers from the U.S. to Israel.

Speaking to reporters, Schumer said, “I believe that Israel and America have an ironclad relationship, and I have faith in what the Biden administration is doing.”

This comes in the wake of Schumer having previously stabbed Israel in the back during one of the most critical moments in Israel’s history, when he openly called for the leader of its government, Binyamin Netanyahu, to essentially be overthrown.

The munitions Biden is blocking were already approved by Congress and signed into law by President Biden, making it potentially illegal for the administration to follow through on its threat.

“A few days ago, we saw reports that the president was delaying weapons shipments to Israel, creating daylight between America and a close ally,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday.

“The decision to pause these shipments was withheld from Congress — we still don’t know key facts,” he said. “The president’s apparent inability to keep the most radical voices on his left flank out of the Situation Room isn’t just a shameful abdication of leadership — it’s dangerous.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)