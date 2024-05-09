SICKOS: Anti-Israel GWU Protesters Call for Beheading of University Administrators

A group of radical pro-Hamas demonstrators at George Washington University (GWU) sparked outrage by calling for the beheading of senior school administrators over their refusal to support anti-Israel protests.

Video footage shows protesters chanting “Guillotine, guillotine, guillotine, guillotine” and threatening university President Ellen Granberg and other officials, including Provost Christopher Alan Bracey.

The demonstrators held a mock trial, sentencing the administrators to death and livestreaming the event on Instagram. Written materials from the radical left-wing Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) were posted around the protest encampment.

University President Ellen Granberg condemned the protesters, urging local police to intervene, as the school was unable to restore order on its own. “The demonstration… has grown into what can only be classified as an illegal and potentially dangerous occupation of GW property,” Granberg said.

Since the weekend, police have arrested at least 35 people as the campus protests enter their 14th day. The university has called for police intervention, citing an “unprecedented situation” that they are not equipped to manage alone.

NOTE: The video below has been edited due to severe profanity. The profanity was laced around the calls for the beheadings and calls for faculty to be hung on the gallows.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)