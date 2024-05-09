Agudath Israel Blasts White House’s Unprecedented Decision to Cease Supplying Certain Arms to Israel

Agudath Israel of America released the following statement condemning the Biden administration’s threat to stop supplying arms to Israel over the impending invasion of Rafah, the last remaining Hamas stronghold in Gaza:

“Agudath Israel of America is deeply troubled by the White House’s unprecedented decision to cease supplying certain arms to a country’s whose security the President has reiterated his ironclad commitment to, especially amidst Israel’s multifront war against its mortal enemies.

Nor is this arms embargo limited to large bombs, but, according to sources, could include smart bombs designed to hit targets with precision and artillery – in other words exactly the tools an army needs to fight while limiting civilian casualties.

Agudath Israel appreciates the administration’s longstanding support for Israel, including supplying the Iron Dome so Israel may defend itself – as Israel was forced to do just last month when Iran directly launched the largest military drone attack in history. But being allowed to parry an incessant stream of rockets is insufficient.

Reasonable minds can differ on military strategies. We also recognize the President’s record of support for Israel and commitment to combat antisemitism. But by publicly creating a rift with Israel in its hour of need instead of casting full-throated blame on the terrorists who brutally initiated the war and vow to repeat it, continue to hold hostages, have refused countless negotiations for peace, and for whom employing human shields is a sick military strategy, the United States is endangering Israel and providing oxygen to antisemites worldwide.