BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petira of the Biala Rebbe, ZT”L, Member of The Motzes Gedolei Hatorah of Agudas Yisroel In Eretz Yisroel

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of the Biala Rebbe ZT”L, HaGaon HaRav Betzalel Simcha Menachem Bentzion Rabinowitz at the age of 89.

The Rebbe was the oldest member of the Motzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisroel in Eretz Yisroel, which represents the Chasidic community in Israel. He led his Chasidus for decades from his Bais Medrash on Yaakovson Street in Yerushalayim.

The Rebbe had been ill in recent months and was Niftar on Erev Shabbos in Hadassa Ein Kerem Hospital.

The levaya is scheduled for Friday afternoon at his Bais Mesrash, and Kevurah is expected on Har Hazeisim. Additional information will be published shortly.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes..

The Rebbe, z’tl, was born in Shedlitz, Poland as the youngest son of the Ba’al Chelkas Yehoshua, HaRav Yechiel Yehoshua of Biala, z’tl. When the Nazis invaded Poland, Rebbe Ben-Tzion, who was then six years old, escaped with his parents and siblings to Baranowitz, which was then under Russian rule. The family was later exiled to Siberia.

In 1942, the Rebbe and his siblings traveled to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, not far from the Iranian border, where he joined the group of children later known as the “Tehran Children” who were sent to Eretz Yisrael via Tehran.

When he reached Eretz Yisrael in 1943, HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shlomo Kahneman took him and other children under his care. He first lived in the orphanage founded by the Rav and afterward by his uncle, a Rav in Bnei Brak, Rav Yosef Tzvi Kalish of Skierniewic. When he was 12, his father, the Chelkas Yehoshua, who had been stuck in Russia, finally reached Eretz Yisrael and reunited with his children in Eretz Yisrael

As a bochur, he learned in Ponevezh Yeshivah and was soon recognized as an illue a talmid muvhak of the Roshei Yeshivos: HaGaon HaRav Shach, Ztl, HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Rozovsky, z’tl, and HaGaon HaRav Dovid Povarsky, z’tl.

In 1957, he married in London – to Baila Bracha, the daughter of HaGaon HaRav Avraham Moshe Babad, the Rav of Sunderland and the chairman of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah in Europe. After his marriage, he moved to Gateshead and learned in the Gateshead Kollel, where he soon became known for his greatness in Torah. In 1978, he was chosen to serve as the Rav of the city of Lugano, Switzerland. In 1981, his father passed away and he succeeded him as Rebbe.

The Rebbe authored over 100 sefarim under the name Mevaseir Tov which are characterized by their immense depth and scope.

One of the special areas of the Rebbe’s avodas hakodesh was chinuch and he served as a guide for countless educators, especially in the area of ‘dropout youth.’

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)