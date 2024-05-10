HY”D: 4 IDF Soldiers Killed In Booby Trap Explosion

The IDF on Friday announced that four soldiers were killed in Zeitoun in the northern Gaza Strip when a bomb exploded in an alleyway.

The explosion occurred as the soldiers were raiding a school in Zeitoun which intelligence suggested was connected to terrorist activity.

Another three soldiers are in serious condition from the same incident.

The troops killed in the battle were identified as:

Sergeant Itay Livny, 19 years old, from Ramat Hasharon, a fighter in the 931st Battalion, the Nahal Brigade, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Yosef Dassa, 19 years old, from Kiryat Bialik, a fighter in the 931st Battalion, the Nahal Brigade, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Ermiyas Mekuriyaw, 19 years old, from Be’er Sheva, a fighter in the 931st Battalion, the Nahal Brigade, was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Daniel Levy, 19 years old, from Kiryat Motzkin, a fighter in the 931st Battalion, the Nahal Brigade, fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Their deaths increased the total number of IDF soldiers killed in Gaza to 271 and since October 7th to 615.

Separately, an additional two soldiers were seriously wounded in an RPG attack on a tank in Rafah.

