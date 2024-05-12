RUDY UNHINGED: Giuliani Goes On Tirade After Radio Show Is Canceled For Refusing To Stop Talking About 2020 Election

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and Donald Trump ally, announced on social media Friday that he had been “FIRED” from his WABC radio show. Giuliani claimed he was terminated for refusing to stop discussing the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden.

In a statement on X, Giuliani wrote, “I was just FIRED by John Catsimatidis and @77WABCradio because I refused to stop talking about the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.” The New York Times reported that WABC suspended Giuliani and canceled his daily talk show for violating company policy by discussing discredited claims about the 2020 presidential election on air.

Giuliani had been railing against the suspension of his law license for pushing the false claim that the election was stolen from Trump, despite a complete lack of evidence. On Thursday’s show, he was cut off mid-sentence by employees in the control room.

WABC owner John Catsimatidis, a billionaire Republican businessman, confirmed the suspension, stating, “We’re not going to talk about fallacies of the November 2020 election… We warned him once. We warned him twice. And I get a text from him last night, and I get a text from him this morning that he refuses not to talk about it.”

Giuliani claimed he was unaware of any policy prohibiting discussion of the 2020 election, stating, “I talked about the 2020 elections from the day I realized they were fixed until now, and I have talked about it on that station I would say 1,000 times… They now tell me there was a policy that I wasn’t allowed to talk about the 2020 elections. I never heard about the policy until yesterday.”

The loss of the radio show could prove financially troublesome for Giuliani, who is facing legal and financial woes, including criminal charges in two states and a $148 million defamation lawsuit from two Georgia election workers. The suspension also denies him one of his last mainstream public platforms.

Giuliani went on a wild rant Friday night after his radio show was canceled, unleashing a series of tirades against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Over several hours, Giuliani hurled insults and threats at the Bidens, blaming them for his firing and claiming they were trying to silence him.

In a moment that quickly went viral, Giuliani was seen waving his arms wildly, seemingly acting out fearfulness of newspapers and reporters covering the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop. “I mean, you were,” Giuliani said, gesturing with flailing arms. “And, and The Wall Street Journal,” he continued, wrapping his arms across his head as if in terror of the story.

Giuliani also made ominous threats against the Bidens, claiming they didn’t realize who was “really doing the – who can really inflict atomic destruction to them?” He claimed that his discovery of people in Ukraine was the turning point, saying “They were going along just fine until Giuliani found the people in Ukraine.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)