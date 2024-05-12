Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Direct Rocket Hit In Ashkelon Injures 3, Destroys Apartment


Hamas terrorists in Gaza launched rockets at Ashkelon at about 1 a.m. on Motzei Shabbos and one rocket scored a direct hit on an apartment, igniting a fire and causing major damage.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured as the apartment was unoccupied at the time.

Another rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome.

A little after 6 a.m. on  Sunday, an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah in Lebanon at Nahariya in northern Israel was successfully intercepted.

Several hours later, Hezbollah launched an explosive drone at Rosh Hanikra. Interception attempts failed and the drone hit the nearby coast and exploded. B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



