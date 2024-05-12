Bnei Brak Resident Who Visited Iraq Was Arrested At Ben-Gurion

A 24-year-old resident of Bnei Brak visited Iraq and was arrested by the Shin Bet at Ben-Gurion Airport when he returned to Israel, Ynet reported on Sunday.

The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court placed a gag order on the case in March at the request of security officials as part of what was classified as a “security investigation.” The gag order was lifted after a few weeks and Ynet revealed the details of the investigation.

The suspect, who held a foreign passport along with an Israeli one, aroused the suspicion of security officers when he landed in Ben-Gurion. An initial investigation revealed that he had visited Iraq, an enemy country that Israelis are prohibited by law from entering.

The case was investigated by the Shin Bet for several weeks. The detention of the suspect, who claimed he was just traveling in Iraq, was extended several times by the court. The Shin Bet ruled out the suspect’s involvement in a security-related crime but a criminal investigation is still ongoing.

Sources in the law enforcement system defined the suspect as an “adventurer.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)