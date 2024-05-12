WATCH: Lindsey Graham Passionately Defends Israel’s Right To Self Defense In Heated Exchange

In a heated exchange on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) passionately defended Israel’s need for robust military action to ensure its survival, drawing parallels with the United States’ own history of using decisive force to end wars.

When host Kristen Welker questioned the necessity of Israel possessing “the most massive bombs” capable of leveling entire city blocks, Graham countered, “Why did we drop two bombs, nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, to end a war that we couldn’t afford to lose? You don’t understand, apparently, what Israel is facing.”

Graham emphasized that Israel must do “whatever it takes to survive as a Jewish state,” just as the United States did in World War II. He argued that the circumstances justify extreme measures, saying, “Give Israel the bombs they need to end the war they can’t afford to lose and work with them to minimize casualties.”

Welker pushed back, citing advancements in military technology since the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, allowing for more precise targeting. Graham retorted, “These military officials that you’re talking about are full of [garbage].”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)