OHEV OR OYAIV YISROEL? Biden Notifies Congress He Plans To Supply Israel With Another $1 Billion In Weapons

The Biden administration has notified Congress of its intention to proceed with a massive $1 billion arms package for Israel, despite recent tensions over the planned assault on Rafah. The deal includes $700 million in tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles, and $60 million in mortar rounds, aimed at replenishing Israel’s depleted stockpiles.

The decision comes less than a week after the White House paused a shipment of bombs over concerns about civilian casualties in Rafah. While the administration has expressed opposition to a full-scale attack on the city, it has only withheld a single shipment of 2,000-pound bombs, with President Biden stating that he would consider withholding additional weapons if Israel targets population centers.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has emphasized that the US will continue to provide military assistance for self-defense, but has paused the bomb shipment due to concerns about densely populated areas.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and sent forces into Rafah, and the US has sent tens of thousands of bombs, ammunition, and equipment since the war began.

The new arms deal, which has been under consideration since spring, is a rare instance of new weapons deals with Israel since last October. The notification to Congress starts a review period, during which lawmakers can seek to block the transfers.

Almost simultaneously as the report coming out revealing the new arms sales to Israel, the White House released a statement saying that President Biden would veto a bill to prevent the administration from withholding arms sales or weapons transfers to Israel.

The White House’s budget office expressed strong opposition to the bill, calling it “a misguided reaction to a deliberate distortion of the Administration’s approach to Israel.” The statement emphasized that Biden’s commitment to Israel remains “ironclad” and that the country is already receiving “what it needs to defend itself.”

The GOP-led bill, which is likely to pass in the Republican-controlled House but face opposition in the Democrat-controlled Senate, aims to freeze the budgets of the secretary of state, defense secretary, and National Security Council until the arms Israel is expecting from the US are released. The bill is primarily aimed at forcing Biden to release a shipment of high-payload bombs for Israel that he withheld earlier this month due to concerns about their potential use in a major Rafah offensive.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)