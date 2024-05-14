Biala Rebbe, Z’tl, Before Oct. 7 Attack: “Something Not Good Is Happening To Am Yisrael”

The Biala Rebbe, z’tl, who was niftar on Friday had a dream that something terrible was happening to Am Yisrael prior to the start of the October 7th assault, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

HaGaon HaRav Yechiel Michel Weiner, a Biala Rav in Beit Shemesh who is known as a tremendous talmid chacham, said at the Rebbe’s shiva that the Rebbe’s health began to deteriorate on the morning of Simchas Torah, when the October 7th assault began and he continued to suffer from ill health until his petirah.

The Rebbe woke up early that morning, even before the Hamas terrorists infiltrated the Israeli border, and told his Gabbai that he had a very bad dream about something terrible happening to Am Yisrael. The Rebbe felt too ill to leave the house for the tefillos and hakafos. He stayed home that morning and didn’t leave the home again until he was brought to the hospital before his petirah.

The Rebbe’s tzaavah was revealed on Monday in which he appointed his third son, HaRav Yitzchak Yosef Dov Rabinowitz, as his successor.

The Rebbe, z’tl, wrote in the tzaava: “Thanks to Hashem, all my dear sons are loved, all of them are clearly blessed by Hashem and all are equally good. But to be appointed for leadership, special qualities are needed as it is a difficult avodah, like the Gemara explains: “כמדומין אתם ששררה אני נותן לכם עבדות אני נותן לכם, שנאמר (מלכים א יב) וידברו אליו לאמר אם היום תהיה עבד לעם הזה

“And with this, I appoint my son HaRav Yitzchak Yosef Dov. I very much hope that my sons and grandsons will not be makpid on me as I’m doing this, as I know them well, for their benefit. But we need to appoint someone in charge who is capable and can suffer the yissurim of leadership and he, Baruch Hashem, is capable in all respects.”

The Rebbe beseeched his children, grandchildren and chassidim to avoid any machlokes over the issue.

