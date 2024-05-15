WACKO: Erdogan Claims Israel Will Occupy Turkey If Hamas Is Defeated; Says Turkey Is Treating 1,000 Hamas Terrorists

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made an objectively crazy claim that Israel will set its sights on Turkey if it succeeds in defeating Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Addressing his party lawmakers in parliament, Erdogan warned, “Do not think that Israel will stop in Gaza. Unless it’s stopped… this rogue and terrorist state will set its sights on Anatolia sooner or later.”

Erdogan has been a vocal supporter of Hamas, has maintained close ties with the terrorist group, and has repeatedly criticized Israel and its leaders, even going so far as to label them “Nazis”.

In his remarks, Erdogan claimed that Hamas fights for the independence of its own land and defends Anatolia, the large Turkish peninsula that comprises more than half of Turkey’s territory. However, Israel has never claimed any part of Turkey as its own, leaving it unclear what Erdogan is basing his claims on – or more likely, it’s based on nothing.

“We will continue to stand by Hamas, which fights for the independence of its own land and which defends Anatolia,” Erdogan declared.

Separately, Erdogan announced on Wednesday that more than 1,000 Hamas terrorists are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across Turkey, a dubious claim. Erdogan made the statement during a press conference following talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Ankara.

Hamas has maintained an office in Turkey since 2011, when Turkey played a key role in securing the release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Erdogan’s comments have raised eyebrows, with some analysts suggesting that he is seeking to distract from domestic issues and rally support among his base by playing on nationalist sentiments.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)