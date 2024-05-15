UNPRECEDENTED: Gallant Turns Left, Excoriates Netanyahu, Coalition Members Call To Fire Him

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday held a press briefing from the Kirya in Tel Aviv, during which he expressed harsh and unprecedented criticism against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Gallant’s main message was that Israel should not plan to have civilian and military control over the Gaza Strip after the war and demanded that Netanyahu announce that Israel will not control the Gaza Strip and hold a discussion on an alternative to Hamas.

Gallant said that without an alternative governing power, “there are only two poor options: Hamas’ rule in Gaza or Israeli military rule in Gaza.”

“I won’t agree to the establishment of Israeli military rule in Gaza. Israel must not establish civilian rule in Gaza.”

Gallant then claimed that the ones that should rule Gaza are “Palestinian elements” with the backing of Arab countries.

The responses slamming Gallant were fast and furious. MK Gideon Sa’ar said: “Israel has never excelled in determining for its neighbors who will rule over them. To be honest – it is quite clear that even if there was such a Palestinian element (spoiler: there is none, for now) – there is no chance it would accept governance as part of an Israeli move. In addition, the Palestinian Authority conditions its entry into Gaza as part of a broader process of establishing a Palestinian state in Shomron and Gaza – something that is a strategic danger to Israel.”

“There is no alternative to the elimination of Hamas as a governmental and military entity in Gaza. We are still a long way from there. Regarding this issue, we didn’t hear from the Defense Minister how we’re progressing toward achieving these goals. We also didn’t hear from him when the residents of the north will be returned to their homes. The role of the security establishment is to lead to the restoration of security in the south and north and not to seek excuses for not achieving the goals of the war.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said: “From Gallant’s point of view, there is no difference between whether Gaza will be controlled by IDF soldiers or by Hamas murderers. This is the essence of the concept of a defense minister who failed on October 7th and continues to fail even now. Such a defense minister must be replaced in order to achieve the goals of the war.”

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said: “A little modesty from the Defense Minister towards those who warned all these years about his and his friends’ mistaken world view. I can agree with him on one thing: as long as he is the Minister of Defense, military rule is definitely a bad option – that can be fixed.”

