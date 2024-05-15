DRAMATIC ANNOUNCEMENT: Netanyahu Said He’s Advancing Charedi Draft Law Passed By Lapid-Bennett Gov’t

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office issued a dramatic announcement on Wednesday afternoon, saying that Netanyahu will advance the Chareidi draft law approved by then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz during the Lapid-Bennett government.

The background behind the announcement is the demands of the Supreme Court and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara to draft yeshivah bochurim and the insistence of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that he will only support a law approved by Minister Gantz.

Gantz and Gallant want to advance a draconian draft law, with a goal of recruiting at least 50% of yeshivah bochurim, a step that the Chareidi MKs will obviously not approve. The Chareidi MKs agreed to a target goal of 25% but Gallant refused the compromise.

A new law formulated by the IDF, Defense Ministry, and Chareidi MKs was supposed to be brought for a vote at today’s cabinet meeting but due to the intransigence of Gantz and Gallant, the proposal wasn’t placed on the agenda.

Instead, Netanyahu made a surprise move, with his office issuing an official statement saying: “In order to bridge the differences and bring about a broad consensus, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu decided to advance the conscription law that passed its first reading in the previous Knesset.”

The statement added, with the aim of reminding Gantz that he was the one who approved the law. “The law was prepared by the security establishment after thorough efforts and was submitted by then-Defense Minister Benny Gantz. The bill will be brought for a vote on Thursday to the Knesset’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation and Netanyahu calls on all parties that supported the bill in the previous Knesset to join the proposal.”

Netanyahu is trying to avoid the interference of Gantz and the Attorney-General, who also approved the bill.

As expected, Gantz slammed Netanyahu, accusing him of engaging in “political tricks.”

“The temporary bridging law that was submitted and which you want to pass now – was not satisfactory then, and is not relevant today after October 7th,” Gantz said. “The time for talk is over. It’s time for action. We expect all the heads of the Chareidi parties, the Rabbanim and the leaders of the generation to voice their support for army service for the Chareidi sector.”

The law approved by Gantz sets target numbers for Chareidi recruitment that increase annually and establishes financial consequences for yeshivos if the target numbers aren’t reached. The law also lowers the exemption age to 21 and allows a shortened army service as well as occupational training and or national-civilian service in place of military service.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)