WATCH: Netanyahu Responds: “I Won’t Replace Hamastan With Fatahstan”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening responded to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s public demand that he announce that Israel will not govern the Gaza Strip after the end of the war.

“I am not ready to replace Hamastan with Fatahstan [a reference to the Fatah movement of the Palestinian Authority].”

“After the terrible October 7th massacre on October 7, I ordered the destruction of Hamas,” Netanyahu said. “As long as Hamas remains in power, no other party will step in to manage civilian affairs in Gaza, especially not the Palestinian Authority. Eighty percent of the Palestinians in Yehudah and Shomron support the October 7th massacre.”

“The Palestinian Authority supports terror, incites terror and finances terror. I am not prepared to replace Hamastan with Fatahstan,” he repeated.

“And therefore the first condition to prepare the ground for another element is to eliminate Hamas and to do this without excuses.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)