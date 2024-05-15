Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
DEVELOPING IN GAZA: More Than A Dozen Soldiers Injured, Some Killed In Horrific Incident In Shuja’iyya


Multiple IDF soldiers have been killed and injured in during an operation in Gaza’s Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

Details surrounding the incident remain sparse and under military censorship. However, sources confirm to YWN that approximately 15 soldiers were hurt in the incident, with reports of numerous fatalities and major injuries. Sources tell YWN that initial indications suggest was a horrific friendly fire mishap. Additionally, there may have been a second incident involving a booby-trapped building at around the same time in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Video footage from Israel shows multiple helicopters arriving at numerous hospitals with injured troops onboard for medical treatment.

Additional details will be published as they become available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



