3 Soldiers Injured, One Very Seriously, In Hezbollah Attack On IDF Base


Three soldiers were injured, one very seriously and two lightly, in a Hezbollah drone attack near Metula in northern Israel late Thursday afternoon

The wounded soldiers were evacuated to Ziv Hospital in Tzfas.

In recent hours, the IDF carried out numerous strikes against Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon in response to Hezbollah’s rocket barrage of over 40 rockets at Ramat HaGolan on Thursday morning.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack and said that they targeted IDF posts near Metula with an armed drone that launched two missiles.

It is unknown at this time if the claim is true. Hezbollah has previously launched explosive drones against Israel but has never before fired an armed drone.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



