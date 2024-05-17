IDF: Two Thai Hostages Were Murdered By Hamas, Bodies Being Held In Gaza

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced in a press briefing on Thursday that two Thai citizens who were believed to be in captivity in Gaza were murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7th and their bodies are being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Thai citizens Sonthaya Oakkharasr and Sudthisak Rinthalak worked in orchards on Kibbutz Be’eri before they were savagely murdered.

“On October 7th, Hamas terrorists brutally murdered 39 Thai nationals, and abducted 31 Thai citizens to Gaza,” Hagari said. “Many other foreign nationals were abducted as well, including citizens of Tanzania, Nepal, Mexico, the US, and France.”

“The horrifying cruelty of Hamas was directed against everyone in their way, without distinction of origin or nationality.”

Following the announcement, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying: “The Royal Thai Government expresses its profound condolences to their families, which have already been contacted by the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, while the agencies involved will render all necessary assistance to the families.”

“The Royal Thai Government reiterates its strong call for the immediate release of all remaining hostages, including the six remaining Thai nationals in Gaza, so that they may return home safely, and call for all sides to exercise their utmost efforts in negotiations leading to an urgent solution to the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

Twenty-three Thai nationals were released from Gaza in November after the Thai government held Iranian-mediated negotiations with Hamas.

