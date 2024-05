The IDF has announced the death of a soldier killed in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday.

He has been identified as Sgt. Ben Avishay HY”D, 20, from Nahariya. He was part of the Paratroopers Brigade’s signals company.

His death increased the total number of IDF soldiers killed in Gaza to 280 and since October 7th to 628.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)