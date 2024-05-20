Should A Bracha Be Made On The Butcher Of Tehran’s Death?

Following the helicopter crash in eastern Iran on Sunday when the death of the mass murderer, the Butcher of Tehran, seemed likely but was not confirmed, someone posed an intriguing shaila to HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein.

“Should one make a bracha of הטוב והמטיב upon hearing the news of the death of this enemy of Am Yisrael?” the person wanted to know. “On one hand, it’s happy news but on the other hand, they’ll just appoint someone else in his place who also won’t be a friend of the Jews.”

HaRav Zilberstein responded: “What you should do is buy a new fruit and say: ‘Hakadosh Baruch Hu, if I can make a bracha [Shehechiyanu] on this – I’m making a bracha for both of them, and if not, I’m only making a bracha for the new fruit.”

HaRav Zilberstein explained that although Shehechiyanu is recited for good news for an individual and הטוב והמטיב is recited for good news that is also good for others, in this case, we are unsure how the news will turn out and the possibility exists that Raisi’s successor could be even worse for the Jews.

Therefore, someone who feels great joy about the news should be yotzei for himself by saying Shehechiyanu on a new fruit.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)