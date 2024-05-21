CONCERNING: Palestinian Drones Spotted Over Central Israel

An extremely concerning incident occurred last week when reservists stationed at the Bachan kibbutz in central Israel spotted two drones launched from Tulkarm approaching the kibbutz, Channel 13 News reported.

According to the report, the company commander quickly contacted the kibbutz’s standby squad to find out if the drones belonged to them. When they answered in the negative, Home Front Command forces opened fire at the drones but missed.

The IDF believes that the drones were launched to gather intelligence.

A security source said: “We take seriously the identification of the drones in the seam area last week. During the past two years, we have increased awareness and monitoring of drones in Yehudah and Shomron. As part of the operational activity, we carried out raids and confiscated dozens of drones – and we continue to continuously monitor intelligence.”

“Apart from the offensive effort, we also have classified capabilities to improve the defense against drones in certain areas. It’s quite a challenge – today anyone can buy a drone online.”

The IDF spokesperson said in a response to an inquiry. “In the incident in question, two suspicious drones were flying in the seam area in the Menashe Brigade. IDF forces opened fire, distancing them. From the moment the drones were identified by the forces, continuous surveillance was conducted until they were removed. The IDF works in many ways, overtly and covertly, to deal with the phenomenon and eradicate it.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)