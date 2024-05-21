Herzog Urges Israel To Consider “Game-Changer” Deal To Normalize Relations With Saudi Arabia

Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog has called on his country to seriously consider normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia, a move he believes could be a “game-changer”. The US has been pushing for normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, with Sullivan telling Netanyahu that there is an opportunity for normalization if Jerusalem agrees to a pathway to a future Palestinian state.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected any deal that would require a commitment to Palestinian statehood – a key sticking point in the negotiations with Riyadh.

Speaking at a conference organized by the Israel Democracy Institute, Herzog revealed that he had met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who announced an option for normalization with Saudi Arabia.

“This is a move that could bring about tremendous change, a historic ‘game-changer’ that constitutes a victory over the empire of evil. I very much hope that this possibility is being seriously considered, as the empire of evil sought on October 7 to destroy the chance for normalization,” Herzog said.

Herzog stressed that the struggle is not just against Hamas, but a wider, strategic, global, and historic battle, and urged Israel to integrate into the grand vision of normalization. However, Netanyahu has maintained his stance, reiterating that he will not accept a Palestinian state, even if it comes with a Saudi normalization deal.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)