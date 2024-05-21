WATCH: IDF Conducts Raids And Airstrikes On Terrorist Targets In Multiple Areas Across Gaza Strip

The IDF says it has carried out a series of raids and airstrikes on terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, targeting military compounds, weapon storage sites, and terrorist cells. The operations, which took place in the areas of Jabaliya, Rafah, and Central Gaza, resulted in the elimination of several terrorists and the destruction of missiles, rocket launchers, and other military equipment.

In Jabaliya, soldiers from the 460th Armored Brigade conducted raids on terrorist infrastructure, locating weapons and intelligence materials. Guided by intelligence, they arrived at a mosque where they found and destroyed missiles and rocket launchers. Over the past day, IDF troops have eliminated several terrorists in the area, including a cell that fired on them.

In Rafah, IDF troops identified and eliminated a terrorist shooting mortar shells, and located rockets and additional military equipment. In Central Gaza, troops identified and eliminated a terrorist cell approaching them.

In addition to the ground operations, Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets and other aircraft struck and dismantled approximately 70 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip over the past day. These targets included military compounds, weapon storage sites and warehouses, missile launchers, observation posts, terrorist cells, and additional terror infrastructure.

