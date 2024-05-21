The IDF Expects The War To Continue Until 2026

The IDF expects the current multi-front war to continue until 2026, estimating that the war with Hezbollah on the northern border will escalate in the next few months.

According to senior IDF officials, a full-scale war with Hezbollah will begin by September at the latest.

The IDF expects the intense war in Gaza to continue until October 2024, about a year after the launch of the war, Walla reported.

According to the report, the IDF believes that there is still a large cache of rockets in the Rafah area, including missiles capable of reaching Tel Aviv.

