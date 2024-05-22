FEET TO THE FIRE: Johnson Gives Schumer Ultimatum On Netanyahu Address To Congress

House Speaker Mike Johnson has given Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer an ultimatum: join his letter inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress or the House will move ahead with an invitation on its own.

Johnson notified Schumer’s staff that if the Senate leader does not sign the draft invitation by Tuesday, he will proceed with inviting Netanyahu to address just the House, but will extend individual invitations to senators to attend the speech.

Schumer has reiterated that he is open to hosting Netanyahu at the Capitol, stating, “Yes, I support the idea of having Netanyahu address a joint meeting of Congress.” However, he has also criticized Netanyahu in the past, calling him an “obstacle to peace” in a March speech.

Netanyahu previously addressed Congress in March 2015.

It’s sad and ironic that a non-Jew from Louisiana has to put Chuck “Shomer Yisroel” Schumer’s feet to the fire simply to invite the Israeli prime minister to deliver a speech.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)