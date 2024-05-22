GUT-WRENCHING: Hamas Terrorists’ Chilling Footage: 5 Female IDF Soldiers’ Abduction Caught on Camera

The Hostages Families Forum has released disturbing footage showing the abduction of five female soldiers by Hamas terrorists on October 7. The video, taken by body cameras worn by the terrorists, shows the moment Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy were taken from the Nachal Oz base near the Gaza border.

The forum released the footage with a statement, saying, “The disturbing video has been the reality of Agam, Daniella, Liri, Naama, Karina, and 123 other hostages for 229 days. The video is a damning testament to the nation’s failure to bring home the hostages, who have been forsaken for 229 days.”

The release of the footage is part of a desperate plea to the Israeli government to take action and return to the negotiating table. “The Israeli government must not waste even one more moment – it must return to the negotiating table today!” the forum urged.

The footage below is graphic and not for the faint of heart. View at your own discretion.

