TRAGEDY IN BEIT SHEMESH: 2-Year-Old Nifter After Being Mistakenly Left In Hot Car For Hours

Mourning struck the community of Beit Shemesh on Wednesday, as news spread of the tragic death of two-year-old Noa Abitbol a”h, the daughter of Rabbi Alexander Elkana Abitbol and his wife Naama.

According to reports, Noa was inadvertently left in a hot car on Rechov Rabi Brachya for hours. She was found unresponsive and was rushed to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, where doctors attempted resuscitation but unfortunately failed to revive her.

A MDA spokesmen reported receiving a call at 2:07 p.m. local time about a toddler who had been left in a closed car for an extended period. MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and transported Noa to the hospital in critical condition, performing CPR en route.

Medics described the scene, saying, “We arrived and saw a two-year-old girl unconscious with signs of heat stroke. She was very warm to the touch, and we gave her medical treatment, including cooling and advanced resuscitation operations.”

The heart-wrenching levaya was held at the Shamgar funeral home, followed by Kevura on Har Hamenuchos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)