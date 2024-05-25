PANTS ON FIRE: Hamas Claims It Abducted IDF Soldiers On Shabbos. Unsurprisingly, It’s A Lie.

Hamas Al Qassam Brigades spokesman claimed /lied that its fighters had captured Israeli soldiers during fighting in Jabaliya in northern Gaza on Shabbos. The spokesman, the infamous Abu Ubedia, did not say how many soldiers had been abducted and showed no proof of the claim. The IDF quickly dismissed the announcement, saying no soldiers were missing.

“Our fighters lured a Zionist force into an ambush inside a tunnel … The fighters withdrew after they left all members of the force dead, wounded, and captured,” Abu Ubaida said in a recorded message broadcast by Al Jazeera early on Sunday.

The Israeli military on Sunday denied the claim by Hamas’ armed wing. “The IDF clarifies that there is no incident in which a soldier was abducted,” the military said in a statement.

Hamas released a video that appeared to show a bloodied person being dragged along the ground in a tunnel and photos of military fatigue and rifle. The identity of the person shown in the video and his or her condition could not be verified.

The comments by Abu Ubaida came hours after prospects for a resumption of mediated Gaza ceasefire talks grew. Reports stated that a decision had been taken to resume the talks next week after the chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency met the head of the CIA and the prime minister of Qatar.

A Hamas official later denied Israeli media reports the talks would resume in Cairo on Tuesday, telling Reuters: “There is no date.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)