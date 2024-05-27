Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

UNUSUAL INCIDENT: Egyptian Soldier Dead After Exchange Of Fire With IDF Soldiers


An unusual incident occurred on Monday when an exchange of fire took place between IDF and Egyptian forces near the Rafah Crossing in southern Gaza, it was released for publication late Monday afternoon.

An Egyptian soldier was killed in the exchange and other soldiers were injured, media reports say. Baruch Hashem, no IDF soldiers were injured in the incident.

According to IDF sources, Egyptian soldiers opened fire on soldiers from the IDF’s 401st Brigade when they passed by the area. The IDF soldiers returned fire, leading to the death of the Egyptian soldier.

The IDF spokesperson announced that an investigation has been launched into the incident and a dialogue is taking place between Israeli and Egyptian officials.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



2 Responses

  1. The whole world will be blaming Israel…
    Egypt blocks the aid lorries and they blame Israel
    Hamas fires rockets to Tel Aviv from Rafah and they blame Israel….

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

INCREDIBLE FOOTAGE: Tens of Thousands Attend Lag BaOmer Event in Kiryas Joel [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Eliminates 2 Top Hamas Commanders In Rafah Bombing Attack

MOVING FOOTAGE: A Heartbreaking Look At The 45 Meron Kedoshim As We Mark The Third Yartzheit

TEHILLIM: Iran Rejects Appeal, Iranian Jew Is At “Imminent Risk Of Execution”

UPDATE: IDF Confirms Massive Bombing In Rafah, Many Reported Dead [VIDEOS]

Tragedy In Buenos Aires: Mother, Daughter Perish In Fire

UPDATE FROM MERON: Minister Ben Gvir Slams Actions Of Police After HORRIFIC Videos Go Viral

Tens of Thousands Join HaRav Meilich Biederman In Beit Shemesh On Lag Baomer [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

HY’D: Soldier Killed In Northern Gaza

BARBARIC: Israeli Police Brutally Assault Visitors To Meron On Lag BaOmer [SHOCKING VIDEOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network