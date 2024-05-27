UNUSUAL INCIDENT: Egyptian Soldier Dead After Exchange Of Fire With IDF Soldiers

An unusual incident occurred on Monday when an exchange of fire took place between IDF and Egyptian forces near the Rafah Crossing in southern Gaza, it was released for publication late Monday afternoon.

An Egyptian soldier was killed in the exchange and other soldiers were injured, media reports say. Baruch Hashem, no IDF soldiers were injured in the incident.

According to IDF sources, Egyptian soldiers opened fire on soldiers from the IDF’s 401st Brigade when they passed by the area. The IDF soldiers returned fire, leading to the death of the Egyptian soldier.

The IDF spokesperson announced that an investigation has been launched into the incident and a dialogue is taking place between Israeli and Egyptian officials.

