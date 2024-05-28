Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Islamic Jihad Publishes 1st Sign Of Life From Sasha Trufanov


The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization published a brief propaganda video on Tuesday of Alexander [Sasha] Trufanov, who was abducted on October 7th.

It is the first sign of life from Trufanov but there is no evidence that the video was filmed in recent days.

Trufanov, a resident of Tel Aviv, was visiting his parents on Kibbutz Nir Oz and was abducted along with his mother and grandmother, who were released in November.

His father was murdered in the assault.

Sasha Trufanov in happier days.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NEW INFO: Hamas Ammunition Caused The Massive Fire In Rafah

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Islamic Jihad Publishes 1st Sign Of Life From Sasha Trufanov

IT’S OFFICIAL: Norway, Spain & Ireland Reward Terror, Recognize Palestinian State

Israel To Soon Require All Visitors To Present Travel Authorizations

Report: IDF Tanks Enter The Center Of Rafah

WILD SCENES: Hundreds Counterprotesting Neturei Karta Outside Scheiner’s Shul In Monsey

Trump On Pro-Hamas Demonstrations: “Any Student That Protests, I Will Throw Them Out Of The Country”

MAILBAG: I’m A Wealthy Man. You Have The Chinuch Financial Crisis All Wrong

What Did HaMashgiach HaRav Don Segal Say About The Chareidi Draft Law?

EPIC FAIL: Rappers Charged In Murder Case Appeared On Stage With Donald Trump At Bronx Rally

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network