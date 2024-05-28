PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Islamic Jihad Publishes 1st Sign Of Life From Sasha Trufanov

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization published a brief propaganda video on Tuesday of Alexander [Sasha] Trufanov, who was abducted on October 7th.

It is the first sign of life from Trufanov but there is no evidence that the video was filmed in recent days.

Trufanov, a resident of Tel Aviv, was visiting his parents on Kibbutz Nir Oz and was abducted along with his mother and grandmother, who were released in November.

His father was murdered in the assault.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)