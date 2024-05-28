Netanyahu To Troops: “This Is The Iron Wall Of The State Of Israel”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the IDF Northern District Intelligence Branch base on Tuesday, accompanied by Intelligence Branch Commander Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva and Unit 8200 Commander Brig.-Gen. Y. During his visit, the Prime Minister received a detailed briefing on the intelligence landscape and the threats in the northern sector.

Netanyahu engaged with officers and soldiers at the base, discussing their service and contributions during this critical period. He acknowledged their direct and significant involvement in various aspects of the ongoing conflict, from supporting operational forces to aiding decision-makers.

Following the briefing, Netanyahu visited a post on the northern border where he met with fighters from the Golani Brigade Reconnaissance Unit. Golani Brigade Commander Col. Adi Ganon and Reconnaissance Unit Commander Lt.-Col. David Cohen provided the Prime Minister with insights into their operational activities, which include daily efforts to combat and thwart Hezbollah terrorists.

The Prime Minister spoke with the fighters, expressing his admiration for their resolve and dedication to restoring safety and stability to the northern residents.

Addressing the fighters, Netanyahu said:

“I am here with the soldiers of the Golani Brigade and the Golani Brigade Reconnaissance Unit, a splendid unit that is fighting in Gaza, in Judea and Samaria, and now here on the northern border. They have lost friends but have an exceptional fighting spirit and marvelous achievements, together with their fellow soldiers.

We are visiting here in the north the day after the Government passed a decision on a plan for NIS 3.5 billion in immediate aid for the residents of the north, for rebuilding the communities and for assisting them, and another NIS 3 billion in 45 days. Our hand is still extended afterward because we are committed – in both the civilian and military spheres – to returning the residents safely to their communities and their homes.

This commitment is one of the objectives of the war and we are not conceding it. I want to tell you that I am here together with you. I hear you and I see your determination. I see the fire in your eyes and I would tell the citizens of Israel: This is the iron wall of the State of Israel.

Together with these amazing fighters and their friends, we will achieve this objective. Thank you very much. I salute you. The entire people of Israel salutes you. Well done.”

The Prime Minister was joined by his Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)