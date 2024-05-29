H’YD: 3 IDF Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Booby-Trapped Building

The IDF released for publication on Wednesday morning that three IDF soldiers were killed on Tuesday while battling Hamas terrorists in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were killed in an explosion in a booby-trapped building. The blast also seriously wounded two officers and another two soldiers.

The soldiers, who served in the Nachal Brigade, were identified as Staff Sgt. Uri Bar Or, H’yd, 21, from Midreshet Ben-Gurion, Staff Sgt. Amir Galilove, H’yd, 20, from Shimshit, and Staff Sgt. Ido Appel, H’yd, from Tzofar.

Their deaths raise the death toll of soldiers killed in the ground war in Gaza to 291.

In addition to the four soldiers injured in the blast, another three soldiers and an officer from other IDF units were seriously wounded in battles in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)