COALITION CRISIS: Gafni: “If Chareidi Chinuch Funds Aren’t Transferred, We’re Quitting The Gov’t”

UTJ leader Moshe Gafni threatened on Wednesday to quit the government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu if the funds promised for Chareidi chinuch during the coalition negotiations aren’t transferred.

Gafni is referring to funds for a program called “Ofek Chadash” which will increase the notoriously low salaries of Chareidi teachers.

Gafni issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon, saying: “If the issue of Chareidi teachers isn’t solved, the government will dissolve.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Gafni told Netanyahu that he will quit his position as chairman of the Knesset’s Finance Committee if the matter is not resolved by the end of the month, in two days. In addition, the UTJ party issued a statement saying that the other MKs who serve as heads of Knesset committees or ministers will quit their positions as well if the matter is not resolved.

The Finance Ministry has delayed the transfer of the funds, claiming that the delay is due to the petitions filed against the budget for Chareidi chinuch to the Supreme Court. However, Gafni said that no petitions were filed against the funds for Chareidi kindergarten teachers but nevertheless, those funds have not been transferred.

