Golani Brigade Completes Intensive Training Exercises in Preparation for Northern Combat


The IDF’s Golani Brigade has concluded a series of rigorous training exercises as part of its preparation for potential combat operations in the north. The brigade has been deployed on the northern border for approximately four months, serving as the first line of defense against Hezbollah terrorists.

During this time, the soldiers have been engaged in various activities, including ambushes, patrols, and strikes against enemy targets. Recently, the brigade’s battalions participated in comprehensive exercises designed to enhance their readiness for a northern combat scenario.

The training simulations focused on taking control of targets along terrain routes mimicking those found in Lebanon. The soldiers drew on their experiences and lessons learned from operating in the Gaza Strip to inform their tactics.

The exercises tested the force’s ability to counter enemy anti-tank missiles, handle explosives, and respond quickly to emerging threats with the aid of precise intelligence. Additionally, they practiced evacuating wounded personnel in complex and challenging conditions.

Notably, these exercises were conducted concurrently with ongoing defense operations in response to real-time events in the north, demonstrating the brigade’s adaptability and commitment to readiness.

