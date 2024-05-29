Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Troops Uncover Weapons Cache Near Mosque, Neutralize Terrorist Infrastructure in Jabaliya [VIDEOS]


The IDF says its 7th Brigade Combat Team successfully raided terrorist infrastructure in the densely populated area of Jabaliya, uncovering a substantial weapons cache near a mosque and eliminating a terrorist armed with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).

The combat team, comprising armored, engineering, paratrooper, and Givati infantry battalions, has been engaged in intense operations in the heart of Jabaliya, targeting terrorist strongholds and infrastructure. In a recent sweep, the troops raided dozens of rocket launching compounds, destroying launchers and neutralizing the facilities.

During the operation, the soldiers of the Rotem Battalion discovered a combat compound near a mosque, where they found dozens of weapons, explosives, and military equipment. The cache included suitcases containing components for preparing explosives, grenades, and ammunition.

The IDF troops utilized the Fire Control Center and collaborated with Unit 636 to identify and eliminate armed terrorists in the area. In one strike, a terrorist armed with an RPG missile was identified and neutralized by Unit 636. Another terrorist attempting to attack the troops was immediately eliminated as well.

