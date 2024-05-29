Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HY’D: 2 IDF Soldiers Murdered In Terror Attack Near Shechem, 1 Soldier Falls In Gaza


The IDF released for publication on Thursday morning that two IDF soldiers were killed in the ramming attack near Shechem on Wednesday evening and a third soldier was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

The ramming attack occurred at an IDF checkpoint near Shechem. As IDF soldiers were checking cars, the terrorist sped to the front of the line and rammed into two soldiers. He then immediately turned around and drove toward Shechem. Shortly later, he turned himself into the Palestinian police.

According to a preliminary investigation, the ramming attack occurred in seconds and the soldiers had no time to respond by opening fire.

The two soldiers murdered in the attack were identified as Staff Sgt. Eliya Hilel HY’D, 20, from Tel Zion, and Staff Sgt. Diego Shvisha Harsaj HY’D, 20, from Tel Aviv. Both served in the Kfir Brigade.

Scene of the attack. (Rescuers Without Borders)
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi at the scene of the attack. (IDF spokesperson)

The soldier who fell in battle in northern Gaza on Wednesday was identified as Staff Sgt. Yedidya Azugi HY’D, 21, from the yishuv of Revava.

Their deaths raise the death toll of soldiers killed since October 7th to 642, including 291 soldiers who lost their lives in the ground war in Gaza.

In addition, two soldiers were seriously injured in combat in the southern Gaza Strip. All soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment, and their families have been informed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

RED WAVE? Election Model Shows Trump, Republicans Winning White House, House And Senate In 2024 Elections

SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Man Arrested After Attempting To Ram Yeshiva Students Outside Brooklyn Yeshiva

COALITION CRISIS: Gafni: “If Chareidi Chinuch Funds Aren’t Transferred, We’re Quitting The Gov’t”

El Al Profit Hits Record $80.5 Million In One Quarter With Ticket Prices Through The Roof

Bombs Used in Deady Rafah Strike, Are US-Made GBU-39 Bombs Designed To Reduce Casualties

National Security Adviser: “War In Gaza Will Last For At Least Another 7 Months”

ALARMING VIDEO: Hamas Terrorists Fire At Jewish Yishuv Near Netanya

H’YD: 3 IDF Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Booby-Trapped Building

Nikki Haley Writes “FINISH THEM” On IDF Tank Shell On Visit To Israel

Meta Blocks Popular Hungarian Daf Yomi Shiur, Sparking Accusations of Antisemitism

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network