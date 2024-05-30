Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Bill Submitted To Dissolve Knesset Following Benny Gantz’s Call For Early Elections


In response to Minister Benny Gantz’s recent demand for early elections, National Unity MK Pnina Tamano-Shata has submitted a bill to dissolve the Knesset.

“October 7 is a disaster that requires us to go back and receive the people’s trust, to establish a broad and stable unity government that can lead us safely in the face of the enormous challenges in security, the economy, and above all — in Israeli society,” Tamano-Shata said. “Submitting the bill now will allow us to bring it up in the current legislative session.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party has dismissed the call, arguing that it is unnecessarily disharmonious and damaging to the war effort. Likud, which leads a 64-member coalition bloc in the 120-member Knesset, remains firmly against the bill, especially since Gantz’s party joined the coalition after October 7.

“In the midst of a war, Israel needs unity, not division. The dissolution of the unity government is a reward for [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar, a surrender to international pressures, and a fatal blow to the efforts to free our abductees,” the Likud said in a statement.

National Unity countered, blaming Netanyahu for repeatedly prioritizing personal interests over national interests, which they claim has led to the current government’s instability.

“Netanyahu, it is not too late to come to your senses either ‘together we will win’ or you will continue alone with the ‘divide and conquer’ method,” National Unity stated, referencing a government-promoted wartime slogan.

Tensions between Gantz and Netanyahu have been mounting since Gantz joined the government following the October 7 attacks. On April 3, Gantz called for early elections by September, citing growing dissatisfaction with the war’s management and the failure to recover hostages.

Gantz later issued an ultimatum to Netanyahu on national television, threatening to withdraw from the coalition unless there was a commitment to an agreed vision for the Gaza conflict by June 8. MK Tamano-Shata, speaking with The Times of Israel, indicated a reluctance to leave the government but affirmed they would do so if pushed.

Gantz further challenged Netanyahu by demanding a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attacks’ failures. Additionally, war cabinet observer MK Gadi Eisenkot, a member of Gantz’s party, accused Netanyahu of security and economic failures, calling for a government replacement as soon as possible.

Eisenkot proposed a vote between September and December to “build the nation,” though Netanyahu’s coalition, without Gantz’s party, remains strong enough to likely withstand the dissolution bill.

