Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Uncovers Tunnel Shaft in Child’s Room During Operations in Rafah


The IDF says that soldiers from the 828th Infantry Training School Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, have been conducting targeted operations in the Rafah area over the past few weeks. The operations, which have been precise and intelligence-based, have resulted in the location of weapons, the elimination of terrorists, and the destruction of terrorist infrastructure.

In one incident, the troops found a tunnel shaft inside a child’s room, along with a butcher’s knife next to it – highlighting once again the willingness of terrorists to put innocent lives at risk in pursuit of their goals.

In addition, the troops identified six terrorists near a school in the area, who were subsequently eliminated by a combination of UAV and tank fire.

The 828th Brigade Combat Team has now completed its mission in the Rafah area and is preparing for future operations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Uncovers Tunnel Shaft in Child’s Room During Operations in Rafah

ISRAELI YESHIVOS IN CRISIS: HaRav Hirsch To Establish Historic Fund After Shavuos

Thousands Gather In Crown Heights For Levaya Of Renowned Chabad Shliach Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky Z”L [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

SERIOUS INCIDENT: 4 Heavily Armed Terrorists Try To Infiltrate Israel’s Southern Border, 1 Soldier Killed

H’YD: IDF Reservist, Father Of 4, Killed In Hezbollah Attack, 9 Soldiers Injured

NORTHERN FIRES: Twice The Damage Of The 2nd Lebanon War

MAILBAG: Dear YWN, Your Articles Are Rubbish And Accomplish Nothing Good

Lieberman: “We’re On The Way To A Holocaust”

Wall Street Journal: “Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping”

GOTTA KEEP HAMAS HAPPY: Democrats Planning “Large” Boycott Of Netanyahu’s Address To Congress

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network