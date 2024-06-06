IDF Uncovers Tunnel Shaft in Child’s Room During Operations in Rafah

The IDF says that soldiers from the 828th Infantry Training School Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, have been conducting targeted operations in the Rafah area over the past few weeks. The operations, which have been precise and intelligence-based, have resulted in the location of weapons, the elimination of terrorists, and the destruction of terrorist infrastructure.

In one incident, the troops found a tunnel shaft inside a child’s room, along with a butcher’s knife next to it – highlighting once again the willingness of terrorists to put innocent lives at risk in pursuit of their goals.

In addition, the troops identified six terrorists near a school in the area, who were subsequently eliminated by a combination of UAV and tank fire.

The 828th Brigade Combat Team has now completed its mission in the Rafah area and is preparing for future operations.

