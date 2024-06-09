Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

ALI BABA AND THE 40 THIEVES: Arab Officials’ Meeting With Blinken Erupts Into Shouting Match Over Palestinian Reforms


A high-level meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Arab officials last month descended into chaos after a heated exchange between the UAE foreign minister and a senior adviser to the Palestinian president, according to Axios, citing sources familiar with the incident.

The April 29 meeting in Riyadh aimed to discuss a joint post-war strategy for Gaza, but tensions boiled over when Palestinian minister Hussein al-Sheikh expressed frustration over the lack of support for Palestinian Authority reforms. UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed responded by questioning the effectiveness of these reforms and labeling the Palestinian leadership “Ali Baba and the forty thieves.”

Al-Sheikh pushed back, refusing to accept external dictates on Palestinian reforms. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud attempted to calm the situation, but the meeting deteriorated into shouting, prompting the Emirati minister to temporarily walk out. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi eventually coaxed the Emirati minister back, who apologized for the outburst.

Notably, the ongoing rift between Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been exacerbated by the UAE’s normalization of relations with Israel in 2020, which the Palestinians saw as a betrayal.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

“KILL ANOTHER ZIONIST NOW”: Pro-Hamas Protesters Call For Genocide After IDF Rescues Hostages

The IDF Needs Chareidim? Think Again: 4,000 Chareidim Tried To Enlist

“INNOCENT CIVILIANS:” Was Noa Argamani Held In Home Of MD & His Journalist Son?

Rescued Hostages Noa Argamani And Almog Meir Jan Share Harrowing Details Of Captivity in Gaza

MORE DETAILS: One Of The Most Complex & Daring Ops In IDF History

CRY MORE: Egypt, Jordan Furious Over IDF’s Hostage Rescue Mission, Call For International Intervention

Hamas Claims 200+ “Civilians” Killed In Daring IDF Raid That Rescued 4 Hostages

“גיבור ישראל:” Fallen Officer Also Saved Countless Lives On Oct. 7th

CHASDEI HASHEM: 4 Hostages Rescued Alive In Dramatic Op In Broad Daylight

THE BAD IDEA IS BACK! US Central Command Reestablishes Temporary Pier For Gaza Aid Deliveries

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network