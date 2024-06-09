Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Reaches Coast Of Southern Gaza, Completing Control Of Philadelphi Corridor


The Israeli military has successfully reached the coast of southern Gaza’s Rafah, gaining full control over the strategic Philadelphi Corridor, according to a report by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. This development comes after the IDF announced last week that it had established “operational control” over the entire route along the Gaza-Egypt border.

Residents in Rafah reported to Reuters that Israeli tanks advanced further west, taking control of more areas along the border with Egypt and conducting raids into the city’s center and west. The incursion resulted in two Palestinian fatalities and several injuries from tank shelling in western Rafah, according to health officials in Gaza.

Eyewitnesses also confirmed the presence of Israeli tanks in Al-Izba, a southwestern area of Rafah close to the Mediterranean coast. The Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land along the Gaza-Egypt border, has been a key focus of the military operation.

With this latest development, the Israeli military has solidified its control over the corridor, aiming to prevent weapons smuggling and secure the border.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



