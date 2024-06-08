CHASDEI HASHEM: 4 Hostages Rescued Alive In Dramatic Op In Broad Daylight

Four Israeli hostages were rescued from the Gaza Strip on Shabbos morning in a heroic operation carried out by IDF special forces, Border Police officers and Shin Bet operatives.

The hostages were Almog Meir Jan, 21, Noa Argamani, 25, Andrez Kozolov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40. They all were abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7th.

They were rescued from two separate areas in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

The hostages were transferred to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, where they were reunited with their families. Baruch Hashem, they are all in good medical condition.

Tragically, Border Police commander Arnon Zemora, H’yd, was seriously injured in the operation and his death was later pronounced at the hospital. Zamora, z’l, 36, left behind a wife and two children.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a special statement: “They are all healthy, their medical condition is normal, and they are in the hospital where they will undergo medical tests and be reunited with their families. The four were rescued in a daring daylight rescue operation, during which IDF and Shin Bet fighters raided the heart of the Gaza Strip and rescued them under fire.”

The video below Noa Argamani reuniting with her father in the helicopter. Her mother is critically ill with cancer and is hospitalized in Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

In the video below, President Herzog speaks with Noa Argamani:

The videos below show Noa Argamani being evacuated from the Strip:

The IDF’s video of the rescue:

Israelis celebrate:

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)