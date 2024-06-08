CHASDEI HASHEM: 4 Hostages Rescued Alive In Dramatic Op In Broad Daylight

Four Israeli hostages were rescued from the Gaza Strip on Shabbos morning in a heroic operation carried out by IDF special forces, Border Police officers and Shin Bet operatives.
The hostages were Almog Meir Jan, 21, Noa Argamani, 25, Andrez Kozolov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40. They all were abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7th.
They were rescued from two separate areas in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.
The hostages were transferred to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, where they were reunited with their families. Baruch Hashem, they are all in good medical condition.
Tragically, Border Police commander Arnon Zemora, H’yd, was seriously injured in the operation and his death was later pronounced at the hospital. Zamora, z’l, 36, left behind a wife and two children.
IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a special statement: “They are all healthy, their medical condition is normal, and they are in the hospital where they will undergo medical tests and be reunited with their families. The four were rescued in a daring daylight rescue operation, during which IDF and Shin Bet fighters raided the heart of the Gaza Strip and rescued them under fire.”
The video below Noa Argamani reuniting with her father in the helicopter. Her mother is critically ill with cancer and is hospitalized in Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
In the video below, President Herzog speaks with Noa Argamani:
The videos below show Noa Argamani being evacuated from the Strip:
The IDF’s video of the rescue:
Israelis celebrate:
(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)
9 Responses
What a simcha!!!! But Just remember all those phone calls and the videos taken were all done by yiden on shabbos…………..
There may even be a halachic issue with benefitting from pictures and videos taken by a jew on shabbos
wow bh!
Last i checked videos taken on shabbos are assur to watch. but maybe im mistaken??
So sad to see how all these mechallei shabbos dont see the yad hashem in anything truly truly saddening.
Youn guys are so stupid, instead of being happy you are hating on other yidden
This was a pikuach Nefesh situation
Phone calls were allowed to be made etc soldiers were allowed to fly the helicopters. Doctors were allowed to treat the patients. Parents were allowed to be called down…
Frishe Kigel and Habachur hachasuv
The two of you will share the prize for the dumbest posts of the week. Rather than recognizing the bravery and mesiras nefesh of the security forces who risked their lives to save these hostages, you are fixated on stupidity. Kol hakovod to those who participated in this operation, thank you YWN for sharing these incredible photos and videos and may the neshama of the one officer who died of his injuries during the rescue have an aliyah.
frishe is correct. What was necessary for pikuach nefesh, should’ve been done. But these pictures and videos were taken when the hostages were already out of danger, so they were certainly a violation of shabbos, and we shouldn’t benefit from them.
Halacha doesn’t stop just because we are happy about something.
What do you expect from people living lives of such unresolvable contradictions?
Claiming to be Religious & a Zionist is as ridiculous as claiming to be a Yeshiva & a University.
What next, a Catholic Chasidish Shteibel?
Or perhaps an upscale Kosher restaurant that pairs the finest steaks with the best aged cheeses?
Or maybe a “Frum” boys school that also teaches Kefira like English, Math, Science & History?
Trying to reconcile two irreconcilable subjects never works & usually ends in disaster.
No one is hating anyone! There’s just a technical problem. It’s asur to benefit from melacha that was done by a jew on shabbos. They were allowed to be rescued and treated and their parents were allowed to have been contacted (preferably by a non-Jew). Who allowed pictures and videos to be taken? That’s complete chillul shabbos and that’s where there is an issue.