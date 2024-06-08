MORE DETAILS: One Of The Most Complex & Daring Ops In IDF History

The rescue operation of four live hostages from Gaza, initially dubbed by the IDF as Operation “Summer Seeds,” was one of the most complex and daring rescue operations in Israeli history. Following the tragic death of Yamam commander Arnon Zamora from injuries incurred during the operation, the IDF announced that the rescue operation had been renamed “Operation Arnon.”

The operation was carried out by hundreds of Israeli security forces, including Israel Police’s “Yamam” counterterrorism officers, Shin Bet operatives, and IDF special forces soldiers.

The planning for the operation took weeks of extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous planning. Military officials said that the models constructed by the police’s Yamam unit reminded them of the models used during the Entebbe Operation – intricate models of buildings, streets and training areas.

The hostages were held by Hamas guards in the homes of “innocent” Gazan civilians – who were paid by Hamas – in the heart of a civilian area in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip in two separate locations. Noa Argamani was in an apartment on the first floor of a building and 400 meters away, the three male hostages were held on the third floor of another building.

The Hamas terrorists frequently moved the four hostages from one apartment to another and therefore one of the main risks of the operation was that if the Israeli security forces raided one building, the terrorists would escape with the other hostages or even shoot and kill them. However, based on Air Force intelligence gathered in recent days, the IDF and Shin Bet formed a plan that allowed the forces to simultaneously storm both buildings.

The Israeli forces invaded Nuseirat from several directions under heavy cover of Air Force bombardment and fire from Navy ships and drones. The operation heavily relied on the extensive use of fighter jets, attack helicopters and intelligence and attack drones.

Two main rescue team disguised as Arabs first entered Nuseirat in a humanitarian aid truck and vehicle with Gazan license plates, as seen in the video below:

The video below shows the beginning of the operation:

The most difficult challenge arose when the security forces raided the apartment where the three male hostages were held. Yamam commander Arnon Zamora, H’yd, led the forces in breaking into the building. After they retrieved the hostages and began withdrawing from the area, dozens of terrorists armed with machine guns, AK-47 rifles, and RPGs ran through the alleys shooting at the forces [killing Gazan civilians in the densely populated area]. A shootout ensued, during which many terrorists were killed.

At one point, the rescue vehicle carrying the three hostages got stuck while under heavy fire. Additional IDF forces and helicopters rushed to assist, firing dozens of explosives at the terrorists from the air, and hundreds of additional IDF troops rushed to the area on foot, in tanks, and in APCs while Navy ships fired from the west.

It was an incredible neis that although Air Force helicopters struck terrorists only meters away from Israeli security forces, only a few soldiers suffered light shrapnel injuries. The terrorists fired several anti-aircraft missiles at the IDF helicopters in order to shoot them down – Baruch Hashem, unsuccessfully.

The planning for the operation was carried out in almost total secrecy in order to preserve the element of surprise. Only a small number of commanders were briefed on the details of the operation on Friday. Hundreds of soldiers who participated in the mission were unaware of its purpose until the last minute.

“The margin between success and failure in such an operation is razor-thin,” the IDF said. “The operation was planned for many weeks with drills, rescue plans, and coordinated firepower, alongside various scenarios and responses.”

In the video below, you can hear the sound of the intense gunfire during the rescue:

