Rescued Hostages Noa Argamani And Almog Meir Jan Shares Harrowing Details Of Captivity in Gaza

Noa Argamani, one of the four hostages rescued by the IDF from Gaza, has shared her experiences during her time in captivity with her loved ones. According to Channel 12, Argamani revealed that she was held by a relatively wealthy Gaza family, who provided her with food when she requested it, but initially hesitated to let her shower.

Argamani reported that she had limited exposure to daylight and learned some Arabic during her captivity, even conversing with her captors in Arabic. The family’s father told her she was “blessed by God” to be held by them.

Relatives and friends have described Argamani as being in good physical and mental health, with a smile “from ear to ear.” Channel 13 reports that Argamani confirmed to her family that she was held alongside fellow hostages Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky for part of her captivity. Tragically, Sharabi and Svirsky lost their lives in captivity.

An IDF investigation concluded that Sharabi was likely accidentally killed in an IDF strike, which may have been corroborated by Argamani, who recounted witnessing a missile strike on the building where she was being held, and thought she would die.

She also said she was moved between homes several times but was not held in tunnels.

Meanwhile, another of the rescued hostages, Almog Meir Jan, shared his experiences during his time in captivity directly with Channel 12.

Jan revealed that he, along with fellow hostages Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv, were held together in a total of four different homes throughout their eight-month ordeal. He was asleep in bed when IDF forces arrived to free him, he recalled.

During his captivity, Jan occasionally saw television broadcasts, including footage from rallies urging his release and that of the other hostages. He was deeply moved by the support and solidarity shown by the public.

Jan also shared that a few weeks ago, on his birthday, he was filmed by Hamas for a planned propaganda video intended to be screened in Israel. However, the video was never published. Upon his release, Jan asked his family if they had seen the video, indicating that he was unaware of what happened to it.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)