“KILL ANOTHER ZIONIST NOW”: Pro-Hamas Protesters Call For Genocide After IDF Rescues Hostages


Pro-Hamas protestors gathered outside the White House on Saturday after the IDF had the gall to rescue four civilian hostages being held by a genocidal terrorist group. According to the ANSWER coalition, one of the organizers of the protest, some 75,000 people participated in the protest, although that number appears to be inflated – not unlike their Hamas handlers’ death toll counts in the Gaza Strip.

The protest included chants calling on Hamas to “kill another soldier now” and for Hezbollah to “kill another Zionist now.” One protestor, standing with others on a statue of Thomas Jefferson, was seen waving around a mask of Joe Biden splattered with red paint, symbolizing blood.

The protestors also called for “jihad” and “martyrdom,” and unfurled a “red line” banner outside the White House, referencing Biden’s red line about the IDF entering Rafah.

At one point during the protest, demonstrators forced US Park Police officers out of the Lafayette Park in front of the White House, as they hijacked the area with their hate-filled slogans. Sounds insurrectiony, doesn’t it? But don’t expect the media to talk about it. In fact, they’re already actively ignoring it.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



